Charlotte Checkers Qualify for AHL Playoffs
The Charlotte Checkers' overtime loss to Chicago on Saturday earned them the point they needed to qualify for the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. Charlotte will open their first-round series, again facing Chicago, at home Thursday and Friday where they are 27-10-1, fourth-best in the league.
