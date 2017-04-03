Carolina Hurricanes Weekly Thoughts: It was Fun While it Lasted

Over the past week, the Hurricanes saw their franchise record 13-game point streak come to an end, but it was a treat to watch. We saw the youngest team in the NHL put on a truly magical showing and they somehow threw themselves back into legitimate playoff discussions on the backs of players that they need to be true difference makers going forward - Jeff Skinner , Justin Faulk , Noah Hanifin , Elias Lindholm , and Sebastian Aho , among many others.

