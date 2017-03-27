Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Preview, Game Notes, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars April 1, 2017 - 7:00 pm PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan App Rival Blog - Defending Big D It's April and your Carolina Hurricanes are relevant in playoffs discussion. No, this is not an April Fool's joke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.