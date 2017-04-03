Carolina Hurricanes Recall Bryan Bick...

Carolina Hurricanes Recall Bryan Bickell, Andrew Poturalski from Charlotte Checkers

17 hrs ago

The game may not matter in terms of playoff positions, what with the Carolina Hurricanes facing elimination in two separate situations elsewhere tonight. But it will undoubtedly be a buoyant locker room in Minnesota tomorrow night regardless, because the Canes have recalled Bryan Bickell from Charlotte to make his return to the NHL, five months after receiving a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

