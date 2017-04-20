Carolina Hurricanes head trainer Pete Friesen to leave the organization
On the heels of the Carolina Hurricanes parting ways with goaltending coach David Marcoux, announced on Wednesday, the Canes will also not renew their contract with head athletic trainer and strength & conditioning coach Pete Friesen, a source tells Luke DeCock of the News and Observer. Friesen's tenure with the team went back to 1996-97, the final season in Hartford.
