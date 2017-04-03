Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild...

Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, How to Watch

16 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 8:00 p.m. ET Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, Minnesota FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Hockey Wilderness The Canes' final trip outside the Eastern time zone this season heads to Minnesota to face a Wild team that has been in a tailspin over the past month. The Wild are essentially locked into second place in the Central, leading the Blues by seven points with three games to go, but a 5-11-2 skid since March 1 has them reeling.

Chicago, IL

