Carolina Hurricanes Acquire Goaltender Scott Darling From Chicago Blackhawks

Friday Apr 28

In his season-ending press conference, Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis stated that he intended to make goaltending a high priority in the off-season, and it didn't take long for that to come to fruition. The Canes announced this evening that they have acquired Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks .

