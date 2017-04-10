Canesa Rask puzzled by offensive fizzle

The Canes' Victor Rask watches as his shot goes into the net for what proves to be the game winning goal as teammate Brock McGinn is also in on the play. Wild defenders are Mikael Granlund , Matt Dumba , Jason Zucker , Jonas Brodin and Devan Dubnyk during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.