Canes' Bickell gets SO goal before retiring due to MS
Bryan Bickell scored in the shootout of his final game before retiring because of multiple sclerosis, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 Sunday in the season finale for both teams. During a stoppage in the first period, fans and players from both teams gave Bickell a standing ovation and stick tap.
