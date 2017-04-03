Bryan Bickell's teammates surprise him at 2017 Walk MS
Bryan Bickell and his wife Amanda were the guests of honor at the 2017 Walk MS at PNC Arena on Saturday morning. Before the walk started, the Hurricanes forward, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November and returned to the NHL this past week, gave the crowd a pep talk before the walk started.
