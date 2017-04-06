Bickell rejoins Canes for last few games after MS diagnosis
ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- Just seven games into his debut season with the Carolina Hurricanes, after realizing his body wasn't right, Bryan Bickell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The devastating news triggered questions about whether his career would be over.
