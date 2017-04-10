Another early NHL offseason begins for Carolina Hurricanes
The owners of the NHL 's longest active playoff drought - now at eight years and counting - cleaned out their lockers Monday with a belief that they're getting closer to finally getting back to the postseason. "Certainly I would think that anything but the playoffs next year, we wouldn't be satisfied with," veteran goalie Cam Ward said.
