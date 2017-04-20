About Last Season: Sebastian Aho

About Last Season: Sebastian Aho

Aho's reputation as an offensive weapon in Finland and various international tournaments had Hurricanes fans highly anticipating his arrival, and he did just about all he could to live up to the #AhoHypeTrain. The expected learning curve certainly hit at the outset of the year as he failed to score in his first 14 games, but Aho ended up second in scoring to a career-high-tying point total set by Jeff Skinner .

