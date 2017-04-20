About Last Season: Joakim Nordstrom Performance Review and Grade
Joakim Nordstrom had a breakout season in 2015-16 alongside Jordan Staal and Andrej Nestrasil , finding the back of the net ten times and fitting into a role as middle-six player on that line. This season, we saw him go back to Earth, and barring some incredible change in his play, we likely know exactly what to expect from him going forward.
