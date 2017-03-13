Wild misses chances, Hurricanes bury just enough of theirs to claim victory

In a mind-numbing game that probably required some patrons inside PNC Arena one NoDoz, one Vivarin and an Americano to remain conscious, the Wild found itself done in by a team about to miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year and a goalie coach Bill Peters shredded a few weeks ago. The Carolina Hurricanes and Eddie Lack sent the Wild home reeling from a 3-1 loss to complete a dreadful 1-4 road trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.