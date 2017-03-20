The Latest: Coyotes captain Shane Doa...

The Latest: Coyotes captain Shane Doan staying in desert

Doan had previously said he wanted to finish his career with the only organization he's played for, but earlier this season he would be open to being traded to a Stanley Cup-contending team. The Coyotes were unable to find a suitable deal, so Doan will stay with the franchise he joined in Winnipeg back in 1995.

