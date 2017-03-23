Systems Analyst: The Jeff Skinner and...

Systems Analyst: The Jeff Skinner and Derek Ryan Show

The Carolina Hurricanes have been on a roll with at least in a point in nine straight games, and a few players have been riding the wave with streaks of their own. Most notably, Elias Lindholm is maintaining a nine-game streak of his own, while Jeff Skinner has scored nine goals in that span.

