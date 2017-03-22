Storm Debris: Faulk Feels the Heat, a...

Storm Debris: Faulk Feels the Heat, and Francis Feels Your Pain

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

You've probably heard about the fire in downtown Raleigh last Thursday . Starting less than an hour after the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Minnesota Wild , it captivated television viewers around the Triangle late into the night, and even the Wild's beat writer commented on it: Can see the plume of smoke even from 3 1/2 miles away from my Raleigh hotel room pic.twitter.com/Rt6JWCxJub Justin Faulk lives in a condo downtown, very close to the location of the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC