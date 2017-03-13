Skinner scores 2 to lead Hurricanes p...

Skinner scores 2 to lead Hurricanes past Predators

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Nashville Predators' Viktor Arvidsson and Carolina Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy prepare to be hit by a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin goes down to the ice to defends the shot of Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Nashville Predators' James Neal has his shot stripped away by Carolina Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons reaches for the puck as Carolina Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Nashville Predators' Ryan Ellis has his shot frozen by Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack during the first period of an ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC