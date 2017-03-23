Skinner, Aho lead surging Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Devils
New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider deflects a shot by the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider deflects a shot by the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Carolina Hurricanes players, from left, Klas Dahlbeck, of Sweden, Elias Lindholm, of Sweden, Sebastian Aho, of Finland, and Phillip Di Giuseppe celebrate a goal by Aho as New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. less Carolina Hurricanes players, from left, Klas Dahlbeck, of Sweden, Elias Lindholm, of Sweden, Sebastian Aho, of Finland, and Phillip Di Giuseppe celebrate a goal by Aho as New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood ... more Carolina Hurricanes ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC