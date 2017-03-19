Ron Francis' Carolina Hurricanes Rebuild is Right on Schedule
The playoffs maybe just out of reach for Ron Francis and his club, but his rebuilding of the Hurricanes is going along just fine. The Carolina Hurricanes have collected 10 points from their last 6 games, keeping them mathematically in the hunt for the postseason.
