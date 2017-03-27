Red Wings Eliminated from Playoffs; P...

Red Wings Eliminated from Playoffs; Pistons Fall Too

15 hrs ago

Goals by Lee Stempniak, Joakim Nordstrom, Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm enabled the Carolina Hurricanes to defeat the visiting Red Wings last night, 4-1. The loss eliminated Detroit from playoff consideration, ending a 25-year playoff run.

