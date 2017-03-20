Prospect Corner: 2017 NHL Draft Previ...

Prospect Corner: 2017 NHL Draft Preview - Meet The Prospects

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

In part two of our early NHL Draft preview, we take a look at a position that the Canes have been stockpiling over the past few years, but as we learned last year, that doesn't mean they won't do it again in Chicago at the end of June. Wait....another defenseman? What sense would that make? In short, young, high-ceiling defensemen are huge assets once they reach the NHL level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,711,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC