In less than a month, the Carolina Hurricanes have gone from last place in the Eastern Conference to the edge of the playoff picture Once in last place, Hurricanes pushing hard for playoff spot In less than a month, the Carolina Hurricanes have gone from last place in the Eastern Conference to the edge of the playoff picture Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nISixk Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen , of Finland, celebrates with Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask, top, of Sweden, following Skinner's goal while Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones skates away during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 30, 2017. Carolina won 2-1 in overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.