Once in last place, Hurricanes pushing hard for playoff spot
In less than a month, the Carolina Hurricanes have gone from last place in the Eastern Conference to the edge of the playoff picture. The Hurricanes enter the weekend four points behind Boston for the East's eighth and final playoff spot with seven games remaining.
