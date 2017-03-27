NHL News and Notes: The End of an Era, Clinching Playoff Spots, and the Wild, Wild Card
After falling to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, coupled with wins by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in 25 years. Out West, the Edmonton Oilers have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2006, ending a ten-year playoff drought in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC