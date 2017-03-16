Minnesota Wilda s road woes continue ...

Minnesota Wilda s road woes continue in loss to Carolina Hurricanes

Mikael Granlund tried to resuscitate the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, but his short-handed goal was all the offense the team could muster against the Carolina Hurricanes. Granlund scored in the first period, but Carolina sent the Wild to their sixth loss in eight games with a 3-1 victory.

