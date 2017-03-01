Metropolitan Division Weekly Round Up...

Metropolitan Division Weekly Round Up: Trade Deadline Edition

18 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

Winners of the Kevin Shattenkirk sweepstakes at the deadline, the Caps sent their 2017 first round pick, a conditional pick, a 2019 conditional draft pick, Forward Zach Sanford, and former Carolina Hurricane Brad Malone for Shattenkirk and G Pheonix Copley. The deal is good for the Caps who are giving up a late first rounder, two small role players, and possibly a 2019 pick if they make it to the conference finals.

