Latest North Carolina, South Carolina sports
A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent left tackle Matt Kalil from the Minnesota Vikings on a five-year deal worth $55.5 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move can't officially be announced until later in the day.
