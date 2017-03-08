Latest North Carolina, South Carolina sports

Latest North Carolina, South Carolina...

A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent left tackle Matt Kalil from the Minnesota Vikings on a five-year deal worth $55.5 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move can't officially be announced until later in the day.

