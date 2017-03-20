Latest North Carolina and South Carol...

Latest North Carolina and South Carolina sports

1 hr ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Eddie Lack stopped 24 shots two days after being called out by his coach, and Derek Ryan scored on a strange bounce in the third period Sunday to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Lack was criticized by coach Bill Peters on Friday following a poor performance against Tampa Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

