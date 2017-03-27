Lack leaves on stretcher; Wings win in OT again
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack, of Sweden, is removed from the ice following an injury during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 27, 2017. Detroit won 4-3.
