Kids a N Community Foundation donates $560,000

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced the Kids 'N Community Foundation has donated a total of $560,000 in cash grants to 29 children's charitable organizations in North Carolina throughout the 2016-17 season. The grant cycle brings the Foundation and team's donation totals to more than $14 million in cash and in-kind services since 1997.

