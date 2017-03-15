Joshua Ho-Sang rescues Islanders in '...

Joshua Ho-Sang rescues Islanders in 'biggest game'

Read more: New York Post

The Islanders were in danger of losing what their interim coach called a must-win game - until they came up with two rapid-fire goals, then set up their captain for the winner. Joshua Ho-Sang and Jason Chimera scored in the final 65 seconds of the second period to help the Islanders erase a 2-0 deficit and eventually claim a game they couldn't afford to lose.

