Joshua Ho-Sang rescues Islanders in 'biggest game'

The Islanders were in danger of losing what their interim coach called a must-win game - until they came up with two rapid-fire goals, then set up their captain for the winner. Joshua Ho-Sang and Jason Chimera scored in the final 65 seconds of the second period to help the Islanders erase a 2-0 deficit and eventually claim a game they couldn't afford to lose.

