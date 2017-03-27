Hurricanes vs Red Wings: Game Preview...

Hurricanes vs Red Wings: Game Preview, Statistics, Notes, How to Watch

13 hrs ago

Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings Monday, March 27th, 2017 - 7:00 pm ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC FOX Sports Carolinas, 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Winging it in Motown These two teams haven't seen each other since October 25, a 4-2 Red Wings win. The Wings jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the span of ten minutes in the first period, and put it on cruise control the rest of the way in the final game of the Canes' season-opening road trip.

