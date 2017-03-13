Hurricanes spoil Isles' homecoming with 8-4 win
Teammates congratulate Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin after he scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, March 13, 2017, in New York, Teammates congratulate Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin after he scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, March 13, 2017, in New York, New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic tries to block a shot as New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss , of Germany, keeps his eyes on the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, March 13, 2017, in New York, less New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic tries to block a shot as New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss , of Germany, keeps his eyes on the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game ... more Teammates ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC