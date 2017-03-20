Hurricanes spoil Isles' homecoming with 8-4 win
Jaccob Slavin and the Carolina Hurricanes ruined the New York Islanders' awaited homecoming with an offensive barrage Monday night. Slavin recorded his first NHL hat trick, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk each scored twice and Carolina beat New York 8-4 to snap the Islanders' 11-game home point streak.
