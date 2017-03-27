Hurricanes' Lack suffers neck injury

Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes players watch as Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack is attended to following an injury on the final play in overtime during Monday's game in Raleigh. The Carolina Hurricanes say Eddie Lack is out of the hospital and has a neck strain after the goalie was wheeled off the ice on a stretcher following a frightening collision on the final play of an overtime loss to Detroit.

