Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack taken off ice on stretcher

22 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Andreas Athanasiou crashed into Eddie Lack as he scored in overtime Monday night, giving the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over Carolina on a play that left the Hurricanes goalie with a frightening injury. Lack remained down for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher, with both teams remaining on the ice and forming a semicircle to watch him .

Chicago, IL

