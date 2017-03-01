Hurricanes coach to goalie: Make a save

Hurricanes coach to goalie: Make a save

Hurricanes coach Bill Peters ripped goalie Eddie Lack for his performance in a loss to the Lightning on Wednesday, ending a tirade during a media scrum by looking down a hallway in the direction of Lack's vacant locker and saying, "Make a save." Lack allowed four goals on 16 shots in the 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

