Hurricanes at Panthers: Game Preview, Notes, Statistics, How to Watch
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 - 7:30 pm ET BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL FOX Sports Carolinas, 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Litter Box Cats The Hurricanes head south in an attempt to get back in the win column and keep a seven-game point streak alive. The team has gone 4-0-3 during those seven games but is coming off an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.
