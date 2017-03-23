Hurricanes at Canadiens: Game Preview...

Hurricanes at Canadiens: Game Preview, Statistics, Notes, How to Watch

13 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens Wednesday, March 23rd, 2017 - 7:30 pm ET Bell Centre - Montreal, Quebec FOX Sports Carolinas, 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Eyes on the Prize Tonight is the last of three meetings this season between the Hurricanes and Canadiens. Each team has won once on its home ice, with the Canes taking a 3-2 win in Raleigh on November 18 and the Habs earning revenge with a 2-1 win the following week.

