Hurricanes Agree to Terms with F Janne Kuokkanen
The Hurricanes announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the player they selected with their second round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft , Finnish winger Janne Kuokkanen . Kuokkanen has 62 points in 60 games playing for the London Knights this year, and he's eligible to join the AHL Charlotte Checkers following the conclusion of his season in the OHL.
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
