Hurricanes Agree to Terms with F Janne Kuokkanen

The Hurricanes announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the player they selected with their second round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft , Finnish winger Janne Kuokkanen . Kuokkanen has 62 points in 60 games playing for the London Knights this year, and he's eligible to join the AHL Charlotte Checkers following the conclusion of his season in the OHL.

