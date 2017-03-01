Hedman scores in OT, Lightning beat H...

Hedman scores in OT, Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-3

Victor Hedman scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday night Hedman scores in OT, Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-3 Victor Hedman scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mbdpYD Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin pumps his fist after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. TAMPA, Fla.

