Goalie Nods: Hurricanes go back to Eddie Lack

The last time we saw Eddie Lack in the crease for the Carolina Hurricanes he allowed four goals on 16 shots against the Tampa Bay Lightning and drew the wrath of his coach, Bill Peters . It was a poor performance, in what has been a rough season for Lack that has included a concussion and a second straight disappointing stat line since he joined the team at the start of the 2015-16 season.

