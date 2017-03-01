Friedman: Hurricanes Wouldn't Risk Du...

Friedman: Hurricanes Wouldn't Risk Duchene Trade Without Extension Assurance

15 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

Want to blame someone or something for the Carolina Hurricanes not making a more concerted run after Matt Duchene ? Looks like the collective bargaining agreement might be the target of your ire. Elliotte Friedman in his 30 Thoughts column this week says that it wasn't necessarily a case of the Canes declining to ante up for Duchene that directly prevented a deal from being struck.

