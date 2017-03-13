Flyers' Steve Mason returns, expected to face Hurricanes
Flyers goalie Steve Mason is helped off the ice during the third period against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Flyers goalie Steve Mason is fully recovered from leg spasms that forced him out of Thursday's loss in New Jersey, and he is ready if he gets the call Sunday night against Carolina at the Wells Fargo Center. With 18 minutes, 27 seconds left Thursday, Mason was injured as he tried unsuccessfully to stop Taylor Hall's lunging, one-handed shot on a breakaway.
