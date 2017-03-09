Dominican Republic 9, Canada 2

Dominican Republic 9, Canada 2

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

Rookie Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 7:32 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Rangers 4-3. Add sleep to the long list of hazards in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race after a dog team arrived at a checkpoint without a musher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC