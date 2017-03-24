Devils Up Next: Hurricanes at Rock Devils looking to sweep season series for the first time since 1991-92 Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2n0ejnz Radio: WFAN-FM 101.9/AM 660, One Jersey Network Story line: The Devils have won the first three games from the Hurricanes , including a 3-2 shootout win at Prudential Center on Nov. 8, and are bidding to sweep the season series for the first time since 1991-92, when the Hurricanes were still the Hartford Whalers. Rookie C Pavel Zacha has a six-game assist streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.