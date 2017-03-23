Derek Ryan nominated for Masterton Tr...

Derek Ryan nominated for Masterton Trophy by Carolina PHWA chapter

Read more: Canes Country

Over the years, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, named in memory of the only player to die as the result of an on-ice play in NHL history, has become a comeback player of the year award, typically going to a player who has overcome tragedy or a life-altering situation to continue playing in the NHL. Which is why Derek Ryan is unlikely to win the award at the NHL Awards in June.

