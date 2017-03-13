Charlotte Checkers Roundup: Charlotte stays afloat
The Charlotte Checkers are fighting for their playoff lives and kept their head above water over the past couple of weeks, going 3-2-0 in their past five games. Charlotte currently sits six points back of fourth place in the Central Division with 17 games left in the schedule.
